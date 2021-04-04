Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 739.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

