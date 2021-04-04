Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 21,686 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 273.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after buying an additional 271,056 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

