Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,942 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

