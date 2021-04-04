Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 14,231 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $113.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

