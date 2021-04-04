Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

NYSE GD opened at $180.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $184.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

