Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Twilio by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,155,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,196,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

