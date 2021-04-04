Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,310,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

