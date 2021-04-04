Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.43 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

