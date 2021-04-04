Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.51 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.