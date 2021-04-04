Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.56 Million Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $240.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

