Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

GLW stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

