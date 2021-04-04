Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.77 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 418.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

