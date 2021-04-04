Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE TRI opened at $89.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

