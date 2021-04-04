Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of Green Plains worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

GPRE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

