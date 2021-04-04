Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

