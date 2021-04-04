Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

