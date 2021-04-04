Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.31 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

