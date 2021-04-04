Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.42 Million in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

