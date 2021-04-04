Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.47 Million in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.