Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.79 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

