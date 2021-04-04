Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 269.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.