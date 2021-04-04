Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

MSM opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

