Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

