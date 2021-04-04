Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 341.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,263 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,533,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

