Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,927 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.