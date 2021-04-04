Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,307 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

