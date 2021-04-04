Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.38 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $630,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

