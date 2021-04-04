Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $154.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

