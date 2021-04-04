Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 101.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.