Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

