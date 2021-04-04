Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

