Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $97.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

