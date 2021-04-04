ScPrime Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $7,439.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,707,225 coins and its circulating supply is 34,023,614 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.