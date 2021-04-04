Scrypta Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $454,071.26 and $922.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00036962 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,418,391 coins and its circulating supply is 16,618,391 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

