Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.17 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $328.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $336.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $344.57 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $365.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

