Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 67,404 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

STX stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $17,750,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

