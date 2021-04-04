Secret Market Cap Hits $219.49 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $219.49 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00454193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.17 or 0.04663543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,553,499 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

