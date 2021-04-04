Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.

SECYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SECYF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

