Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

