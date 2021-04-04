SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.91 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

