Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Select Medical worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

