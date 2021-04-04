Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $126.71 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $126.71 million and approximately $172.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00052196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.81 or 0.00683295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.