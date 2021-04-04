Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.04% of Semtech worth $95,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

