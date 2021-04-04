Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $456,503.87 and approximately $56,266.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

