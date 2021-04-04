Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Cap of $56.99 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $962,064.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

