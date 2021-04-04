Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $54.11 million and approximately $735,799.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

