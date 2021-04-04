Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $151.02 million and $43.46 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

