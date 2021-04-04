Sentivate One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

