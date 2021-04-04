Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Reaches $78.73 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $78.73 million and $1.57 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00681942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027756 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

