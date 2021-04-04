Shadows (DOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.20 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00003967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

